Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 195,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,466. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. Morgan Stanley cut Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.