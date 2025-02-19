Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 89,194 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

