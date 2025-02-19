Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $764,543,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $236.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day moving average is $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

