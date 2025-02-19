Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.27.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

