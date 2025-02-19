Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 79.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,329,000 after buying an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,370,000 after buying an additional 5,653,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,305,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

