Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. InvesTrust bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,559,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

