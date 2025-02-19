1,544 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

