Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWF opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

