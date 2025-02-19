Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 12,681 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

