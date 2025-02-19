Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $806,235.42. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

