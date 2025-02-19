Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 4.3% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.33 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,527 shares of company stock worth $8,801,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

