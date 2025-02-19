Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247,986 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.05 and its 200-day moving average is $271.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.