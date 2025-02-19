Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

