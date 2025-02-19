Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,916 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.9% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

