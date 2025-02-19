Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – February 16th

Booking, Wynn Resorts, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Carnival Co. & are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that own or operate hotels and other lodging properties. Investors can purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the performance of the hotel industry, including factors such as occupancy rates, average daily rates, and overall economic conditions affecting the travel and hospitality sector. The value of hotel stocks can be influenced by a variety of factors, including industry trends, competition, and the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $35.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,044.40. The stock had a trading volume of 202,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4,505.38. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $8.35 on Friday, reaching $88.82. 9,028,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.73. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.81. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $193.43 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 12,154,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,665,830. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

