Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

APO opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

