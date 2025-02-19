Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,354 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

IAU stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.