Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,815 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after buying an additional 435,854 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,616,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.