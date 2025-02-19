Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

