Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) versus Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Head to Head Contrast

Pluri and Kyverna Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluri and Kyverna Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $330,000.00 98.85 -$20.89 million ($5.60) -0.83 Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 18.08 -$60.37 million N/A N/A

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -3,551.49% -2,778.13% -83.61% Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Pluri and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.6% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pluri and Kyverna Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00

Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 773.15%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats Pluri on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

