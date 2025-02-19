Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 16% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.08 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111.82 ($1.41). 12,271,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 3,488,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.22).

Ferrexpo Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £725.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.17.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

