Assura (LON:AGR) Trading Up 11.6% – Should You Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.52 ($0.55). Approximately 212,891,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,382% from the average daily volume of 14,366,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.72. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Assura Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.76%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

