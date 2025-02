Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) fell 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 379,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 153,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

