Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 302,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
