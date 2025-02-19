Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 206,425,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 76,520,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

