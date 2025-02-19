Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 135,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 49,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.