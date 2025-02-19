Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 572,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,717. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

