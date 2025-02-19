Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.
Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 368,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
