Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.580 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

