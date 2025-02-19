Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Joseph Grondin bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$202,222.51. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

