PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Zacks reports. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. PROG updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.500 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,483. PROG has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

