Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 45,509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.