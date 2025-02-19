Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.10, but opened at $57.68. Flowserve shares last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 488,665 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.