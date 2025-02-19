Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.98. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 563,691 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,175 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,135,000 after buying an additional 131,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,220,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,470,000 after buying an additional 582,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 922,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 894,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

