Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $385.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

