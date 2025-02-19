Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 2078288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. William Blair lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,350. This trade represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.