Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 2078288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%.
Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Clarivate
In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,350. This trade represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Featured Articles
