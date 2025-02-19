Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $141.53.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.