Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,032 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

Target stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

