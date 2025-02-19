Promising Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – February 18th

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, UP Fintech, INLIF, and Gaotu Techedu are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in China or have significant operations in the country. These stocks are listed on various stock exchanges, such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and provide investors with the opportunity to invest in the Chinese economy and market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.39. 665,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.06. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 1,377,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. Diageo has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,273.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,284.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,335.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,809,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

INLIF (INLF)

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and not a Chinese operating company. As a holding company with no material operation of our own, a substantial majority of our operations are conducted by the Operating Entity in China. The Operating Entity, established in September 2016, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms.

NASDAQ INLF traded down $12.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,487. INLIF has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

