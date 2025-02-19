Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) recently:

2/19/2025 – Perdoceo Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2025 – Perdoceo Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.5 %

PRDO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 53,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,776. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. The trade was a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $47,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $9,374,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 352,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 241,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

