Camping World Holdings, Inc. Enters into Amended Credit Agreement

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) recently announced that its subsidiary, FreedomRoads, LLC, has entered into a ninth amended and restated credit agreement. The agreement, signed on February 18, 2025, involves Bank of America, N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., and other lenders.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Floor Plan Borrower, a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, Inc., now has the ability to borrow up to $2.15 billion under a floor plan facility, an increase from the previous $1.85 billion. Additionally, the letter of credit facility limit has been raised to $45.0 million from $30.0 million.

The amended agreement also includes a provision for a revolving line of credit, with a maximum outstanding amount of $70.0 million. There is an option for the Floor Plan Borrower to increase the total facility by $50 million increments up to a maximum of $300 million through an uncommitted accordion feature.

Moreover, the maturity date of the Floor Plan Facility has been extended to February 18, 2030, with a provision that if certain term loans are not resolved by March 5, 2028, the maturity date will revert to that date.

The Floor Plan Facility will continue to be utilized for financing new and used RV inventory. Interest rates on borrowings can be based on either a floating SOFR rate plus adjustments or a base rate determined by various factors.

The facility will continue to be guaranteed by FreedomRoads Intermediate Holdco, LLC, and subsidiary guarantors, providing a first priority security interest in the properties of the Floor Plan Borrower and the Guarantors.

This agreement is documented as Exhibit 10.1 in Camping World’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The full text of the agreement can be referenced in the official filing.

Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer, Thomas E. Kirn, signed the report on behalf of the company on February 19, 2025.

