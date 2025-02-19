Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $967.37 million for the quarter.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $205.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $175.93 and a 12-month high of $313.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SARTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
