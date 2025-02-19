Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

