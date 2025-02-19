Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,920 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 896,013 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1,850.5% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 873,339 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

