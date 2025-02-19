GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Boosted by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up about 4.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 221,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

