Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $381.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.07 and a 200 day moving average of $353.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

