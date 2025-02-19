Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,211 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.