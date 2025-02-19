Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
FOLD stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on FOLD
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.