Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.90 ($0.26). Approximately 693,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 198,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.07.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

