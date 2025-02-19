Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

